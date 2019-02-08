Look: "My Best Friend's Wedding" Cast Reunites
Check out the cast of "My Best Friend's Wedding" toggether again after 22 years.
February 8, 2019
"Entertainment Weekly" got the cast of "My Best Friend's Wedding" back together 22 YEARS after the movie came out.
It’s a “My Best Friend’s Wedding” reunion! @juliaroberts @camerondiaz @thehappyprincemovie (Rupert Everett) and Dermot Mulroney gather and reminisce about their classic 90’s rom-com in the latest issue of EW. Visit JustJared.com now for more! #JuliaRoberts #CameronDiaz #DermotMulroney #RupertEverett #MyBestFriendsWedding #Photo @ruvenafanador