Look: MSCHF's "Jesus Shoes"

Now you can own shoes filled with HOLY WATER??!!

October 10, 2019
A design company in New York made a special line of Nikes they called "Jesus Shoes", and they injected actual holy water from the Jordan River into the air bubble above the soles.  They went on sale on Tuesday morning for $3,000-a-pair!

