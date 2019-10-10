Look: MSCHF's "Jesus Shoes"

A design company in New York made a special line of Nikes they called "Jesus Shoes", and they injected actual holy water from the Jordan River into the air bubble above the soles. They went on sale on Tuesday morning for $3,000-a-pair!

These $3,000 Nike "Jesus Shoes" Filled With Holy Water Are What Happens When "Collab Culture" Goes Too Far https://t.co/PDe2pa76hV — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) October 9, 2019