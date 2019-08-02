Look: Mom Looks Way Too Young

August 2, 2019
Courtney Landrum
A 22-year-old guy and his mom in Los Angeles are going viral because in some pictures he posted on Instagram, she looks young enough to be his girlfriend...  And apparently lots of people make that mistake when they're out together.

Meet my mom and my best friend -- Gặp mẹ và người bạn thân nhất của tôi.-- My ride or die... ---- This is the only picture we had at the party that she threw for me. I love you and I’m so thankful mama.

