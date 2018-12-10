Look: Menendez Brothers In The Background Of 1990 Basketball Card
Check out the Menendez brothers in the background of an NBA card from 1990.
December 10, 2018
Someone just realized that the MENENDEZ BROTHERS are in the background of a MARK JACKSON basketball card from 1990.
Reddit is mostly bad but the other day I learned on that website that the Menendez Brothers are in the background of this basketball card and that logistically this would be between when they killed their parents and when they were arrested and I cannot stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/fMb5ugLX2m— John Rosenberger (@JohnJohnPhenom) December 8, 2018