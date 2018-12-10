Look: Menendez Brothers In The Background Of 1990 Basketball Card

Check out the Menendez brothers in the background of an NBA card from 1990.

December 10, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Yobro10/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Someone just realized that the MENENDEZ BROTHERS are in the background of a MARK JACKSON basketball card from 1990. 

Tags: 
look
Y98
Courtney & Company
Menendez
brothers
background
NBA
card
basketball
1990