Look: Matthew Perry Hopitalized
Matthew Perry has been in the Hospital for THREE MONTHS!
September 17, 2018
Last month, we heard that Matthew Perry had surgery to fix a HOLE in his stomach. Officially, it was a "gastrointestinal perforation." He hasn't talked about it yet, but on Friday, he said he spent the entire summer in the hospital.
Matthew didn't say whether or not he's out yet, or what shape he's in. A "gastrointestinal perforation" is basically a ruptured bowel, and the condition can be life-threatening.