Look: Matthew Perry Hopitalized

Matthew Perry has been in the Hospital for THREE MONTHS!

September 17, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Last month, we heard that Matthew Perry had surgery to fix a HOLE in his stomach.  Officially, it was a "gastrointestinal perforation."  He hasn't talked about it yet, but on Friday, he said he spent the entire summer in the hospital. 

#matthewperry

A post shared by matthew perry (@mattylangfordperry) on

Matthew didn't say whether or not he's out yet, or what shape he's in.   A "gastrointestinal perforation" is basically a ruptured bowel, and the condition can be life-threatening. 

Tags: 
Y98
Matthew Perry
hospitalized
Courtney & Company
look
photo
watch