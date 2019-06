A woman in England recently asked her coworkers for a birthday cake with Mariah Carey on it. But apparently the bakery misheard the request and made a cake with a picture of Marie Curie on it instead.

This could've been me if only I hadn't failed remedial math --‍♀️ happy birthday Siobhan!! -- https://t.co/Ffz69lTRkc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 15, 2019