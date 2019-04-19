Look: Man Wins Bet To Name Son "Tiger"

Since Tiger Woods won the Masters, a guy gets to name his son "Tiger".

April 19, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The ripple effect of Tiger Woods' shocking win at the Masters last weekend just keeps going.

Before the Masters started, a 25-year-old guy named Trey Little in Dallas, Texas made a deal with his pregnant 39-year-old fiancée, Denise Coleman:  If Tiger somehow wins, they'd name their son Tiger.  And they even signed a contract.

Well, Tiger pulled it off.  And Trey says they're going to stick with the deal.  Quote, "We both wanted a unique name, and I've always been a huge golf fan."  Denise is due in September. 

@mahal.movement -- looks like we have a name... #TigerLittle #TheGoat #BestEver #BabyTiger #15 #BabyBoy #September2019 #ATraditionUnlikeAnyOther #Masters2019

A post shared by Trey Little (@_treylittle) on

