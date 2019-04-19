Look: Man Wins Bet To Name Son "Tiger"

The ripple effect of Tiger Woods' shocking win at the Masters last weekend just keeps going.

Before the Masters started, a 25-year-old guy named Trey Little in Dallas, Texas made a deal with his pregnant 39-year-old fiancée, Denise Coleman: If Tiger somehow wins, they'd name their son Tiger. And they even signed a contract.

Well, Tiger pulled it off. And Trey says they're going to stick with the deal. Quote, "We both wanted a unique name, and I've always been a huge golf fan." Denise is due in September.