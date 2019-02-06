Look: Man Shoots At Friend And Cheating Wife In Hot Tub

A guy opens fire when he catches his wife getting-it-on with their Friend in the Hot Tub

February 6, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Evajoy/Dreamstime.com)

Features
A guy in Florida was in his hot tub last month with his wife and a friend.  He eventually left to go to sleep, and his wife and the other guy started getting-it-on.  When he woke up and saw that, he fired two shots to scare them...  So he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Here's the "former" happy couple.

(TheSmokingGun.com)

And here's the "former" friend.

(TheSmokingGun.com)

