Look: Man Shoots At Friend And Cheating Wife In Hot Tub
A guy opens fire when he catches his wife getting-it-on with their Friend in the Hot Tub
February 6, 2019
A guy in Florida was in his hot tub last month with his wife and a friend. He eventually left to go to sleep, and his wife and the other guy started getting-it-on. When he woke up and saw that, he fired two shots to scare them... So he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Here's the "former" happy couple.
And here's the "former" friend.
