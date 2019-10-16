Look: Man Gets Creative To Return Lost Wallet

A guy got pretty creative to track down an owner of a lost wallet.

October 16, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A man in London lost his wallet on Monday.  And the guy who found it got in touch by using the account number on a credit card.  He sent four money transfers for a penny each, and listed his contact info in the "notes" section.  And the guy got his wallet back the same day.

Tags: 
Y98
man
gets
creative
returning
lost
wallet
Courtney & Company
look