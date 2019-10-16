Look: Man Gets Creative To Return Lost Wallet

A man in London lost his wallet on Monday. And the guy who found it got in touch by using the account number on a credit card. He sent four money transfers for a penny each, and listed his contact info in the "notes" section. And the guy got his wallet back the same day.

I just lost my wallet on the way home from work. I didn't have much identifying info in there so a good Samaritan got in touch with my via my... bank account --



4x transfers of £0.01 each with a reference up to 18 chars pic.twitter.com/RVK8I1ZctQ — Tim Cameron (@Timcammm) October 14, 2019