Look: "Mad About You" Revival

The "Mad About You" revival IS officially happening.

March 7, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

The "Mad About You" revival is officially happening, but the show isn't returning to NBC.  It's going to be on a new streaming platform called Spectrum Originals.

PAUL REISER and HELEN HUNT are both coming back, and they released a joint statement saying, quote, "We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show . . . as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older."

"Mad About You" will air later this year as a "limited series."

