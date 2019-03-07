Look: "Mad About You" Revival

The "Mad About You" revival is officially happening, but the show isn't returning to NBC. It's going to be on a new streaming platform called Spectrum Originals.

PAUL REISER and HELEN HUNT are both coming back, and they released a joint statement saying, quote, "We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show . . . as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older."

"Mad About You" will air later this year as a "limited series."