Look: "Luxury" Jenga

Louis Vuitton just announced they're making a "luxury" version of Jenga. They're all Plexiglas blocks, instead of wood, and they have the Louis Vuitton logo on them. And the sets will sell for $2,500.

FW19 JENGA by @virgilabloh