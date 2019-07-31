Look: The Long, Fake Toenail Trend

Having long, fake TOENAILS is now a thing??!!

July 31, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Apparently, the newest fashion trend is long toenails.  Specifically long, fake, painted toenails for women.

BUT according to a poll on Buzzfeed, only 2% of people say they want to jump in on this trend. 

