Look: Lindsey Vonn's "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit Shoot

Check out Lindsey Vonn in a swimsuit for "Sports Illustrated".

March 13, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Jerome Prevost/Presse Sports via USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Lindsey Vonn did her swimsuit photo shoot for "Sports Illustrated".

I never liked the cold anyways ----‍♀️ #retirmentlife

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
look
Sports Illustrated
swimsuit
Lindsey Vonn