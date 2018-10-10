Look: Lawn Gnome Fugitive On The Run

There's a guy in Kentucky who was arrested in July for stealing dozens of GARDEN GNOMES from people's yards. But he missed a court date a few weeks ago, so now there's a warrant out for him.

Hide your GNOMES! You remember the highlands #GnomeThief, right? Well he didn't show up for court on his 67 charges of receiving stolen property and we need to talk to him. If you see Mr Bishop or have an idea of his whereabouts, contact us at 574-LMPD. #LMPD #HideYaGnomes pic.twitter.com/ImFJ3WDjEa — LMPD (@LMPD) October 9, 2018