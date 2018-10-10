Look: Lawn Gnome Fugitive On The Run

A man who stole dozens of garden gnomes is now a fugitive on the run!

There's a guy in Kentucky who was arrested in July for stealing dozens of GARDEN GNOMES from people's yards.  But he missed a court date a few weeks ago, so now there's a warrant out for him.

