Look: Lady Gaga's Valentine's Day Tattoo

Lady Gaga got a NEW tattoo for Valentine's Day.

February 15, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Lady Gaga showed off some new ink in her Valentine's Day post.  Unfortunately, there was an ERROR on one of her new tattoos.  But it was an easy fix.

Tags: 
Y98
look
Lady Gaga
Valentine's Day
tattoo
Courtney & Company