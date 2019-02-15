Look: Lady Gaga's Valentine's Day Tattoo

Lady Gaga showed off some new ink in her Valentine's Day post. Unfortunately, there was an ERROR on one of her new tattoos. But it was an easy fix.

Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to “la vie en rose” by the beautiful Winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose...plus I got my name, written in music --matching my bestie and manager @bobby_campbell pic.twitter.com/KMNkxuqlkO — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2019