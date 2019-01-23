Look: Kirby Jenner
You have got to check out the photos of Kendall Jenner's "twin brother".
There's a guy on Instagram who goes by the name Kirby Jenner, and his page is an absolute MUST. He claims to be KENDALL JENNER's twin brother, and for the past few years he's been Photoshopping himself into her pictures. The images are amazing, and the captions are hilarious.
Hey does anyone have a WebMD login I could use? I basically swallowed a bucket of sand and am worried it’s gonna form a rock in my stomach. Not the first time this has happened and I honestly just wanna be prepared haha. #Thanks #Vogue #RockFormation #TheySpelledMyNameWrongLOL #fashion
Whoa! I won the award for “Longest Sleeves” at this Met Jingle Ball thing and this is a real big moment for me. S/O to Reggie at Men’s Wearhouse for hooking it up like always, my Uber driver for her patience, and Janet the caterer who fed me snacks all night bc I couldn’t find my own hands. #Proud #StillNotSureWhatTheMetsGalaIs #ProudAnyway #KatyPerryWonLargestBirdAward