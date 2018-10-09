Look: Kevin Smith Is Now Under 200 Pounds

Kevin Smith is under 200 pounds for the first time since high school.

The scale said 198 today! This is the first time since High School that I’ve weighed under 200 pounds! Never... NEVER imagined I could get here again but a heart attack can be a great motivator. This #wwambassador thanks @ww - whose Points system made it possible to drop the lbs! I also wanna thank my little exercise partner Shecky, my Vegan explorer @harleyquinnsmith, @veggiegrill, #pennjillette, @adam_rifkin, @raycronise and #runyoncanyon! And a big thanks to all you folks who kept me going with your sweet supportive sentiments! Now over the next few months, I’m gonna slowly try to get down to 190! #KevinSmith #ww #weightlosstransformation #WWFamily #wellnessthatworks #WWBros #WWCommunity #ad *People following the Weight Watchers program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week.