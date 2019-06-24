Look: Kevin Costner Says It Wasn't Whitney Houston In "The Bodyguard" Poster

That's NOT Whitney Houston in "The Bodyguard" movie poster??!!

June 24, 2019
It's been almost 27 years since "The Bodyguard" hit theaters, and after all this time, Kevin Costner has dropped a BOMBSHELL:  In the iconic poster for the movie, that was not Whitney Houston he was carrying.

He said, quote, "She'd gone home and that was her double, and her head was buried into my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway.  She was frightened."

