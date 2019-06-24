Look: Kevin Costner Says It Wasn't Whitney Houston In "The Bodyguard" Poster

It's been almost 27 years since "The Bodyguard" hit theaters, and after all this time, Kevin Costner has dropped a BOMBSHELL: In the iconic poster for the movie, that was not Whitney Houston he was carrying.

He said, quote, "She'd gone home and that was her double, and her head was buried into my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway. She was frightened."

--'The Bodyguard' starring Kevin Costner & Whitney Houston premiered in theaters 26 years ago today, November 25, 1992 pic.twitter.com/pTXIMObG18 — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) November 25, 2018

Click Here to see more.