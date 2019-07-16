Look: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Remembers "Angels In The Outfield"

Do you even remember that Joseph Gordon-Levitt was in "Angels in the Outfield", or that it was 25 years ago?

On July 15th, 1994 — 25 years ago today — "Angels in the Outfield" came out in theaters.



Forever grateful for the experience of making that movie with such a wonderful cast and crew. --⚾♥ pic.twitter.com/ZyHRAKAJNr — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 15, 2019