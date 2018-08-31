Look: Is It A Door Or A Beach?
The newest confusing viral picture asks if you're looking at a door or a beach.
August 31, 2018
Here's the newest confusing viral picture. A woman on Twitter recently posted a picture that's either a door or the beach.
Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha---- pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy— ---------- (@rebeccareilly__) August 24, 2018
After a few days of debating it, she posted another picture to prove it's . . . a beach.
Itsssssss aaaaaa pic.twitter.com/LhG5dTDj2e— ---------- (@rebeccareilly__) August 27, 2018