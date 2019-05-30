Look: The Identical Wrist Freckle

Do you have the SAME freckle on your wrist as a lot of other people?

May 30, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Right now, people online are freaking out because they're discovering they have one identical freckle on their wrist.  It's probably because you get a lot of sun on your wrist so if you do have a freckle there, the sun makes it dark enough to see, but it's still weird to see so many strangers with the same exact freckle.

Tags: 
Y98
look
identical
wrist
freckle
Courtney & Company