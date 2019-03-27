Look: Ian Somerhalder's Bad Haircut

Ian Somerhalder drank too much wine and partially gave himself a bad haircut.

2019... It was supposed to be the year of the Faux hawk(ish). The priorities for the year (other than being a great dad and husband of course) were/are: -New look ✅ -Raise a SHIT ton of $ for @isfofficial with the new wine tasting @omaze campaign I NEED YOUR HELP NOW! -Release #VWars (working on dates) -Kick ass with my production company @rarebirdsprods ✅ -Launch wine company @D2Dwines ✅ -Launch new spirits company with someone you know well (coming-- to a glass near you) -Be a decent human being (working on that) After the 3 glasses of wine wore off and the clippers ran out of battery... something hit me like a ton bricks: a little thing called “continuity” for aka #VWars reshoots! I stopped trimming... Shit. Biotin smoothies here we come- gotta grow this shit out fast... Hair growing out and gearing up for production now. So much gratitude to you all for so much support. It means the world... Love, Ian -