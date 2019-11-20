Look: Husband Wants "Help" As Wife Shops At Target

This guy may be onto something...

November 20, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

A guy is going viral for holding a sign outside of Target that said, quote, "Not homeless, wife in Target two-plus hours, please help." 

