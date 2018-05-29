Look: How Much Square Footage $200,000 Will Get You Around The Country

This much ashows you how much house you can get for $200,000 in major cities in America.

May 29, 2018
Courtney Landrum
(Dreamstime)

Features

PropertyShark.com recently consulted 2016 US Census data on median home size and median home sale price in a bunch of cities to determine just how big of a home $200,000 can get you, on average, in terms of square footage. 

They discovered that the LEAST amount of space you get for that money is a home in San Francisco, and the MOST amount of space you get for that money is a home in Cleveland.

(PropertyShark.com)

Click Here to see more.

