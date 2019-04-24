Look: How James Holzhauer Keeps Winning On "Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer won his 14th game yesterday, bringing his total winnings up to $1,061,554.

He's just the second person to surpass $1 million. Ken Jennings won more than $2.5 million in 2004, but it took him 74 straight wins to get to that point.

James shared some of his strategy in an interview with NPR, and it includes him jumping around between categories to try to throw off his opponents and being "selectively aggressive," like all good professional gamblers.

He said, quote, "You need to pick your spots and bet big when you identify them. That's basically my 'Jeopardy!' strategy in a nutshell."

He also starts at the bottom of the board, so that he can set up a bankroll to maximize his betting by getting to the more expensive options first.

Obviously, it also helps that he knows ALL the answers.