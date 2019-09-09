Look: House With Rooms Full Of Scary Dolls For Sale

A real estate listing is going viral because of its rooms full of TERRIFYING DOLLS.

September 9, 2019
(Getty Images)

There's a real estate listing for a mansion in South Australia that's going viral right now and not because of how nice the house is.

It's because the listing features pictures of some rooms in the house full of FREAKY, TERRIFYING things like scarecrows, evil dolls, fake spiders, and more decorations that give off a real "you'll get murdered in your sleep" vibe.

(RealEstate.com.AU)

Courtney & Company