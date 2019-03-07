Look: Hipster Gets Upset At Photo Even Thought It's Not Him

A hipster is upset when someone uses his photo to show that hipsters ALL look alike, then he finds out it's NOT him in the photo.

(Photo by Roman Stetsyk/Dreamstime.com)

Researchers at M.I.T. used a stock photo of a hipster last week alongside a study that found hipsters end up looking like each other.  Then a guy complained, because he thought he was the model in the photo.  But it turned out it was a DIFFERENT hipster who looked exactly like him.

(Here's the stock photo they used.  Sadly, we haven't seen a photo of the guy who complained.)

