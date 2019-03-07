Look: Hipster Gets Upset At Photo Even Thought It's Not Him
A hipster is upset when someone uses his photo to show that hipsters ALL look alike, then he finds out it's NOT him in the photo.
March 7, 2019
Researchers at M.I.T. used a stock photo of a hipster last week alongside a study that found hipsters end up looking like each other. Then a guy complained, because he thought he was the model in the photo. But it turned out it was a DIFFERENT hipster who looked exactly like him.
(Here's the stock photo they used. Sadly, we haven't seen a photo of the guy who complained.)
We promptly got a furious email from a man who said he was the guy in the photo that ran with the story. He accused us of slandering him, presumably by implying he was a hipster, and of using the pic without his permission. (He wasn't too complimentary about the story, either.)— Gideon Lichfield (@glichfield) March 5, 2019