Look: Halle Berry's "Construction Worker" Hands

Halle Berry is NOT perfect. The other day she posted a picture of her hand with a butterfly on it. And she said, quote, "Today I was touched by an angel. #SpiritAnimal"

The picture was nice enough, but at least one person noticed that Halle's hand was looking a little rough. Someone posted, "The hands of a construction worker."

But Halle had fun with it. She replied with three of those "crying laughing" emojis, and said, quote, "I knew somebody was gonna crack on the hand."