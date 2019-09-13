Look: Halle Berry's "Construction Worker" Hands

Halle Berry has CONSTRUCTION WORKER HANDS??!!

September 13, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Halle Berry is NOT perfect.  The other day she posted a picture of her hand with a butterfly on it.  And she said, quote, "Today I was touched by an angel.  #SpiritAnimal"

The picture was nice enough, but at least one person noticed that Halle's hand was looking a little rough.  Someone posted, "The hands of a construction worker."

But Halle had fun with it.  She replied with three of those "crying laughing" emojis, and said, quote, "I knew somebody was gonna crack on the hand."

