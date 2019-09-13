Look: Halle Berry's "Construction Worker" Hands
September 13, 2019
Halle Berry is NOT perfect. The other day she posted a picture of her hand with a butterfly on it. And she said, quote, "Today I was touched by an angel. #SpiritAnimal"
The picture was nice enough, but at least one person noticed that Halle's hand was looking a little rough. Someone posted, "The hands of a construction worker."
But Halle had fun with it. She replied with three of those "crying laughing" emojis, and said, quote, "I knew somebody was gonna crack on the hand."