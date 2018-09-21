Look: "Golf Digest" Article Helps Overturn Murder Conviction
A recent article in "Golf Digest" helped OVERTURN a murder conviction??!!
September 21, 2018
A guy who was wrongly accused of murder 27 years ago got released from prison on Wednesday after his conviction was overturned. And it's all thanks to a hard-hitting article about his case that ran in "Golf Digest".
After 27 years in prison, Valentino Dixon walked free today. With an investigation Golf Digest's Max Adler helped open, an county court vacated Dixon's murder conviction. Adler was there to greet Dixon as he left the courthouse. For more on how Dixon found a passion for golf through art and how that led to Golf Digest raising the question of his innocence, tap the link in bio. (--:Twitter/@NewsRadio930)
