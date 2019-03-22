Look: George W. Bush Gets First Hole In One

George W. Bush FINALLY got his FIRST hole in one.

March 22, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age.

