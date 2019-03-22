Look: George W. Bush Gets First Hole In One

(Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
GEORGE W. BUSH got his first hole in one.
With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Mar 20, 2019 at 11:30am PDT
