Look: Full Boyfriend's Name Graffiti

A woman used her boyfriend's FULL name in her graffiti love messages??!!

May 17, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features

A 28-year-old woman in Florida spray-painted a bunch of graffiti love messages for her boyfriend this week.  And police were easily able to track her down because she used his first, middle, AND last name in one of the messages.

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
look
photo
full
name
graffiti
boyfriend
Courtney & Company