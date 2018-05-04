(Dreamstime)

Look: Extreme Cutout Jeans

New $168 "extreme cutout" jeans are just pockets and a few strips of denim??!!

A high fashion company called Carmar just rolled out "extreme cutout" jeans.  And basically, they're a waistband, pockets, and a few strips of denim. 

They actually look almost identical to a pair of jeans we told you about last October called "thong jeans."   Carmar is selling them for $168!

