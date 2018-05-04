Look: Extreme Cutout Jeans
New $168 "extreme cutout" jeans are just pockets and a few strips of denim??!!
May 4, 2018
A high fashion company called Carmar just rolled out "extreme cutout" jeans. And basically, they're a waistband, pockets, and a few strips of denim.
The Extreme Cut Out Pant, for those who dare to bare -- #carmardenim #extremecutout #mood
A post shared by CARMAR Denim (@carmardenim) on
They actually look almost identical to a pair of jeans we told you about last October called "thong jeans." Carmar is selling them for $168!
