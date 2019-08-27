Look: Engagement Gift Looks Awkward

A mom's engagement gift accidentally turns out AWKWARD.

August 27, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The website Awkward Family Photos put up a picture on Instagram of an engagement gift that accidentally turned out AWKWARD and even X-rated.

It happened when one of the couple's moms took the proposal photo and had it turned into a small gold sculpture.  But because of the way the guy's arm is positioned...  Well, you'll see in the photo below.

“My mother-in-law thought it was a good idea to get a sculpture of this beautiful moment.”

A post shared by Awkward Family Photos (@awkwardfamilyphotos) on

 

Tags: 
Y98
look
engagement
Gift
awkward
Courtney & Company
looks