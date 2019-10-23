Look: Eddie Van Halen Takes Photo For Fan Who Has No Idea Who He Is
Eddie Van Halen took a picture for a guy at a recent concert who had NO IDEA who Eddie was.
Eddie Van Halen and his son Wolfgang went to a Tool concert Monday night. Some guy asked Eddie to take a picture of him with the stage in the background, having NO IDEA who Eddie was.
A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the #Tool show last night. #eddievanhalen #vanhalen