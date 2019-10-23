Look: Eddie Van Halen Takes Photo For Fan Who Has No Idea Who He Is

Eddie Van Halen took a picture for a guy at a recent concert who had NO IDEA who Eddie was.

October 23, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Eddie Van Halen and his son Wolfgang went to a Tool concert Monday night.  Some guy asked Eddie to take a picture of him with the stage in the background, having NO IDEA who Eddie was.

A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the #Tool show last night. #eddievanhalen #vanhalen

A post shared by Wolf Van Halen (@wolfvanhalen) on

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Eddie Van Halen
look
takes
photo
fan
no idea
who
he
is