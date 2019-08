Eddie Murphy will host "Saturday Night Live" in December. It'll be his first time since 1984. Other hosts this season will include Woody Harrelson, Kristen Stewart, and David Harbour from "Stranger Things".

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019