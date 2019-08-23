Look: Dorm Room Complete With Handcuffs

A college student's photo of her dorm room goes viral after she forgot to hide the HANDCUFFS.

A woman named Ella Martine is a college student at Chapman University in Orange, California.  And she just sent a picture of her room to her mom.  But she forgot one thing . . . she left her HANDCUFFS attached to her bed frame.

