When a Domino's Pizza store has a MONSTER sales month, the manager gets a ROLEX. And back in the '80s and '90s, that Rolex included the big Domino's logo right there on the watch face.

(NYPost.com)

One of those Rolexes from 1989 is going to be auctioned off at Christie's next week, and they're expecting it's going to sell for at least $5,000.

