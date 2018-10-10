Look: Do You Want To Own A Jeff Goldblum "Jurassic Park" Statue?
Would you want to own a Jeff Goldblum "Jurassic Park" statue?
A surprisingly detailed statue of Jeff Goldblum with his shirt open from "Jurassic Park" can be yours for a mere $600.
You saw the world debut of our 1:9 scale T. Rex in the Rotunda and 1:4 scale Dr. Ian Malcolm at New York Comic Con yesterday. Now as a surprise for fans we're announcing they are BOTH NOW available for pre-order on our site [link in bio>. -- Read on for further details... ➡️ 1:4 scale Dr. Ian Malcolm Product Details: - World's first 1/4 scale of Dr. Malcolm! - Limited Edition - Crafted in Polyresin - Exacting detail & likeness of actor Jeff Goldblum - Exciting, scene-specific base with a cutaway revealing dinosaur fossils buried underneath - Approx. 10" tall, on a 18" diameter base - Estimated to Ship Q4 2019 - Priced at $599.99 (and eligible for our payment plans) Don’t miss out on these exciting new pre-orders!! #NYCC #NYCC2018 #JurassicPark25 #JP25 #raptor #dino #dinosaur #babyraptor #LifeFindsaWay #JurassicWorld #clevergirl #FallenKingdom #JurassicWorld3 #Trex #Rexy #InGen #goldblum #sexy #masculine #shirtless #instagood