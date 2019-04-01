Look: Denim Panties
How much would you pay for DENIM panties??!!
April 1, 2019
A fashion company out of Paris called Y/Project just started selling women's underwear that's made out of DENIM. And, their, quote, "navy denim panties" have a standard jeans waistband with a button and belt loops, plus pockets.
And how much will they cost you? $315.
Two words: Denim panties. The SSENSE editors show you five ways to take your Canadian tuxedo to the next level, featuring @yproject_official, @muglerofficial, @junyawatanabeofficial, and more -- Link in bio.