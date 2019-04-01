Look: Denim Panties

How much would you pay for DENIM panties??!!

April 1, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Nitsuki/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A fashion company out of Paris called Y/Project just started selling women's underwear that's made out of DENIM.  And, their, quote, "navy denim panties" have a standard jeans waistband with a button and belt loops, plus pockets.

And how much will they cost you?  $315. 

Two words: Denim panties. The SSENSE editors show you five ways to take your Canadian tuxedo to the next level, featuring @yproject_official, @muglerofficial, @junyawatanabeofficial, and more -- Link in bio.

A post shared by SSENSE (@ssense) on

Tags: 
look
Courtney & Company
denim
panties
Y98