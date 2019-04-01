Look: Demi Lovato Calls Out "Fuller Figure" Headline

Demi Lovato called out an article that pointed out her, quote, "fuller figure" in its HEADLINE. She said she was angry that someone thought it was okay to do that, when she's been so public about her recovery from an eating disorder. The writer of the article later apologized.

“Don’t listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale. And I am more than a headline about my body shape.” pic.twitter.com/E2KlJtgHBN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2019