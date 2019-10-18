Look: Couple Puts Self On Duvet Cover

Check out a couple's picture on their own DUVET COVER.

October 18, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A couple is going viral for their duvet cover that has a giant picture of them on it. 

Click Here to see their duvet cover.

Tags: 
Y98
look
couple's
picture
duvet
cover
Courtney & Company