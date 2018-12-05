Look: Celebrity Endorsed Holiday Products
Here are a few holiday gift ideas ENDORSED by some of your favorite stars.
For the celebrity-obsessed person on your gift list, check out these products that are either owned, promoted, or used by the rich and famous. The list includes:
Justin Timberlake for Levi's.
DOUBLED DOWN. #LEVIS X JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE . The Hooded Sherpa Trucker Jacket in camo paired with the perfect hoodie. Available in Levi’s® Stores, @Nordstrom and at the link in bio.
Justin also has a book out called "Hindsight", and has been secretly going into random bookstores and signing a few copies, then putting the book back on the shelf as a surprise for anyone who buys that copy.
Hugh Jackman and his Laughing Man Coffee.
Flat whites are Hugh's favorite! #laughingman #northend #goodcoffee
Jennifer Garner and her Once Upon a Farm Smoothies.
--We are helping to grow the next generation of healthy eaters! ----This month, $1.00 of every #OnceUponaFarm pouch purchased at @wholefoods will be donated to the @wholekidsfoundation #growinghealthykids #feedfresh
Miley Cyrus and her new line of Converse shoes.
Be fearless. Stand out. Because fitting in is overrated. Converse x @mileycyrus, available now at converse.com #ConverseXMiley
And Snoop Dogg promoting his new cookbook "From Crook to Cook".
One thing for sure and two things for certain: a Dogg's gotta eat, and Tha Boss Dogg is gonna show you how. #FromCrooktoCook by @snoopdogg is officially out! -- Get your copy—link in bio.