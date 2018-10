John Travolta shared a throwback pic of himself with Sissy Spacek, Nancy Allen, and William Katt from the set of "Carrie" more than 40 years ago.

On the set of #Carrie over 40 years ago. I don’t think any of us could have known the life the movie would take on for decades...or how many times we’d have to explain to our families the blood was actually corn syrup!