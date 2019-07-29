Look: Bra And Underwear Coolers

If you need it for this summer, there's a product for sale called bra coolers that are ice packs you slip in your bra.

These Freezable Bra Coolers Are Your Summer Boob Sweat Saviors https://t.co/SFIMw8RNFS pic.twitter.com/0h0dxjTPCZ — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) July 28, 2019

And relatedly, there's men's underwear called Snowballs that helps cool off "down dare"...