Look: Bra And Underwear Coolers
Do you need ICE PACKS to put in your bra or in your underwear this summer??!!
July 29, 2019
If you need it for this summer, there's a product for sale called bra coolers that are ice packs you slip in your bra.
These Freezable Bra Coolers Are Your Summer Boob Sweat Saviors https://t.co/SFIMw8RNFS pic.twitter.com/0h0dxjTPCZ— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) July 28, 2019
And relatedly, there's men's underwear called Snowballs that helps cool off "down dare"...
Stay frosty.https://t.co/hMJVF9BJ2m— Maxim (@MaximMag) July 28, 2019