Look: The Best Episodes Of "Seinfeld" According To Fans

The "Seinfeld" Instagram account recently polled fans on their favorite episodes, and they released a ranking of the Top 30.

Here's the Top 10:

1. "The Contest," Season 4 . . . The characters compete to see who can go the longest without pleasuring themselves.

2. "The Soup Nazi," Season 7 . . . The one that spawned "No soup for you!"

3. "The Marine Biologist," Season 5 . . . George lies about being a marine biologist to impress a former classmate.

4. "The Opposite," Season 5 . . . George does the opposite of everything he'd normally do, after considering that every instinct he has in life is wrong.

5. "The Merv Griffin Show," Season 9 . . . Kramer turns his apartment into the set of "The Merv Griffin Show".

6. "The Boyfriend," Season 3 . . . Jerry meets his idol, baseball player Keith Hernandez, but he just wants to date Elaine.

7. "The Strike," Season 9 . . . This is the "Festivus" episode.

8. "The Chicken Roaster," Season 8 . . . Kramer goes from annoyed to obsessed by the fast-food neon glow of the Kenny Rogers Roasters sign outside.

9. "The Chinese Restaurant," Season 2 . . . One of the first "episodes about nothing," where the group is waiting for a table at a Chinese restaurant on their way to see a one-night showing of a movie.

10. "The Hamptons," Season 5 . . . Jerry's girlfriend accidentally sees George naked after he just gets out of the water, when he was a unfortunate victim of "shrinkage."