Look: The Best Episodes Of "Seinfeld" According To Fans

Here are the BEST episodes of "Seinfeld" according to fans.
The "Seinfeld" Instagram account recently polled fans on their favorite episodes, and they released a ranking of the Top 30.
Here's the Top 10:
1. "The Contest," Season 4 . . . The characters compete to see who can go the longest without pleasuring themselves.
2. "The Soup Nazi," Season 7 . . . The one that spawned "No soup for you!"
3. "The Marine Biologist," Season 5 . . . George lies about being a marine biologist to impress a former classmate.
4. "The Opposite," Season 5 . . . George does the opposite of everything he'd normally do, after considering that every instinct he has in life is wrong.
5. "The Merv Griffin Show," Season 9 . . . Kramer turns his apartment into the set of "The Merv Griffin Show".
6. "The Boyfriend," Season 3 . . . Jerry meets his idol, baseball player Keith Hernandez, but he just wants to date Elaine.
7. "The Strike," Season 9 . . . This is the "Festivus" episode.
8. "The Chicken Roaster," Season 8 . . . Kramer goes from annoyed to obsessed by the fast-food neon glow of the Kenny Rogers Roasters sign outside.
9. "The Chinese Restaurant," Season 2 . . . One of the first "episodes about nothing," where the group is waiting for a table at a Chinese restaurant on their way to see a one-night showing of a movie.
10. "The Hamptons," Season 5 . . . Jerry's girlfriend accidentally sees George naked after he just gets out of the water, when he was a unfortunate victim of "shrinkage."
