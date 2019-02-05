Look: Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Boy

Andy Cohen is a DAD. The former St. Louisan and host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" posted on Instagram Monday night that his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born via surrogate earlier in the day.

WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️--