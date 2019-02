Amy Schumer's billboard announcing her new standup special is a gag on LADY GAGA's "A Star is Born" billboard.

There could be 100 billboards on Sunset Boulevard and 99 don't promote @amyschumer's new stand-up special — but one does. pic.twitter.com/MK3zAQYZrl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 19, 2019