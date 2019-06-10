Look: Amy Schumer's "Hospital Underwear" Addiction
Amy Schumer really enjoys wearing "hospital underwear".
June 10, 2019
Five weeks after giving birth, Amy Schumer is addicted to "hospital underwear".
5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!
A post shared by @ amyschumer on
