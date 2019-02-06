Look: Amy Schumer Crashes Engagement Photo Shoot

Check out Amy Schumer CRASHING some engagement photos.

February 6, 2019
(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Amy Schumer crashed a couple's engagement photo shoot.

@amyschumer WE LOVE YOUUUU and plz photobomb anytime ya like ----

A post shared by New Orleans Photographer (@jenmenardphoto) on

