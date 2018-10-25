Look: Almost Won Mega Millions Ticket

Check Out this heartbreaking Mega Millions ticket.

October 25, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Hypermania37/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

One person in South Carolina won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, which means they're $1.6 billion richer.  Someone posted a picture of their ticket on Reddit yesterday.  They hit the first two numbers, but then missed the other three numbers and the Mega Ball by JUST ONE DIGIT.  They had 63, 66, 69, and six for the Mega Ball . . . the results were 62, 65, 70, and five.  And the ticket was worth NOTHING.

(Reddit.com)

Click Here to see more.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Y98
mega
million
ticket
almost
won
look
Courtney & Company