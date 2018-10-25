Look: Almost Won Mega Millions Ticket

One person in South Carolina won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, which means they're $1.6 billion richer. Someone posted a picture of their ticket on Reddit yesterday. They hit the first two numbers, but then missed the other three numbers and the Mega Ball by JUST ONE DIGIT. They had 63, 66, 69, and six for the Mega Ball . . . the results were 62, 65, 70, and five. And the ticket was worth NOTHING.

(Reddit.com)

